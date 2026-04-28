Rajkot Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP 36, INC 4, AAP 0

Rajkot Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation election is underway on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party establishing an early lead. As of 10:59 am, the BJP was leading or had won in 20 seats, while the Congress had secured four. The Aam Aadmi Party was yet to open its account, according to updates from the Gujarat State Election Commission counting centres. A total of 72 seats across 18 wards are being contested in Rajkot, with polling having taken place on April 26. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Election Timeline

The official notification for the polls was issued on April 1. Nominations opened on April 6, with April 13 as the last date for filing and April 15 as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations.

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Voter Turnout

Rajkot recorded a voter turnout of 51.59 per cent, slightly below the average of 55.19 per cent across all 15 Municipal Corporations in Gujarat during these elections. Male voter participation stood at 56.29 per cent, while female turnout was considerably lower at 46.54 per cent.

What Happened in 2021

In the previous Rajkot Municipal Corporation elections held in 2021, the BJP won 68 of the 72 available seats, with the Congress managing just four. The AAP failed to win any. The BJP's early lead on Tuesday suggests the party is on course to mount a similarly dominant performance, though the final picture will only emerge as counting progresses.

About Rajkot

Rajkot carries a significance that stretches well beyond its municipal boundaries. Founded in 1610, the city served as the capital of the Saurashtra State from 1948 to 1956 and holds a particular place in India's national story as the city where Mahatma Gandhi spent his formative school years.

Culturally, Rajkot is one of Saurashtra's most vibrant centres, known for its folk music, Kathiyawadi cuisine and the Watson Museum. Economically, it is a significant industrial hub, with a well-established small-scale engineering sector producing diesel engines, submersible pumps and auto components. The city is also widely recognised for its intricate gold jewellery design and traditional silk weaving, industries that have been part of Rajkot's identity for generations.

Results are expected to be declared as counting continues through the day.

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