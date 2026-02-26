Rajmarg Pravesh portal: How to get online NOC for petrol pumps, Dhabas & business on national highways

Starting a business along India’s extensive National Highway network just got a lot quicker. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has officially launched the updated Rajmarg Pravesh web portal. This portal is designed to simplify obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and various commercial approvals.

The launch event included senior officials from the Ministry, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Hon’ble Road Transport & Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari launches the revamped Rajmarg Pravesh Portal for faster, transparent & hassle-free NOC approvals along National Highways.



Now apply online for access permissions, fuel stations, utilities, private properties & more —… pic.twitter.com/VMuxGZLPKp — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) February 25, 2026

One-stop shop for NOCs and permissions

As India's National Highway network expands to over 1.45 lakh kilometers, the need for roadside infrastructure has increased. The Rajmarg Pravesh portal serves as a single-window digital interface for:

Commercial outlets : Permissions for petrol pumps, dhabas, restaurants, and rest areas.

: Permissions for petrol pumps, dhabas, restaurants, and rest areas. Infrastructure access : Connecting roads for private plots, industries, or residential colonies.

: Connecting roads for private plots, industries, or residential colonies. Utility laying : Approvals for underground water pipes, gas pipelines, optical fiber cables (OFC), and electricity lines.

: Approvals for underground water pipes, gas pipelines, optical fiber cables (OFC), and electricity lines. Wayside amenities: Specialized rest centers and logistics hubs along the corridors.

End of red tape: Transparent and timely processing

Before, applicants had to deal with multiple regional offices and physical paperwork, often causing significant delays. The new digital system aims to remove these obstacles through:

Real-time tracking : Applicants can check the status of their files online 24/7.

: Applicants can check the status of their files online 24/7. Time-bound responses : The portal ensures that officials give approvals or feedback within a set timeframe.

: The portal ensures that officials give approvals or feedback within a set timeframe. Paperless submissions: All documents can be uploaded digitally, and processing fees can be paid through integrated online payment gateways.

Boost for small traders and large industries

The ministry stresses that this portal will help everyone—from small-scale entrepreneurs looking to open a roadside stall to major telecom companies laying cross-country fiber.

"By moving the process onto a digital platform, we ensure transparency and lower the cost of doing business. Delays in approvals often raise project costs; this portal is a key step toward making business easier in the infrastructure sector," the ministry stated.

Modernising India's lifelines

National Highways have changed from simple transit routes to major hubs for logistics, retail, fuel, and hospitality. By centralizing the approval process, the government aims to align infrastructure growth with private investment. This will turn the highway network into a more effective economic driver.

