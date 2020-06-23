हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh calls his Moscow visit amid COVID-19 pandemic a sign of India-Russia special friendship

Rajnath also commented on the 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Moscow and said, "It is a great honor that an Indian Military contingent will be marching in the Red Square tomorrow."

Rajnath Singh calls his Moscow visit amid COVID-19 pandemic a sign of India-Russia special friendship
(Rajnath Singh with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov) (Photo: Twitter@rajnathsingh)

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (June 23) called his visit to Moscow a sign of India-Russia special friendship.

"My visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation during the COVID pandemic. This is a sign of our special friendship."

The Minister who is on a three-day visit to Moscow added, "Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels."

He also said that he's looking forward to the visit of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, later in 2020.

Rajnath also commented on the 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Moscow and said, "It is a great honor that an Indian Military contingent will be marching in the Red Square tomorrow."

He stated, "Indian soldiers participated in the war effort in the millions and suffered immense causalities. Many of them were part of the war efforts to provide assistance to the Soviet Army."

The Minister also visited the Indian Embassy in Moscow and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his statue.

Rajnath also had a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov where they reviewed the defence cooperation and discussed ways to expand it.

"India & Russia enjoy Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and defence relationship is one of its important pillars," wrote Rajnath on Twitter.

It is expected that Rajnath would raise the issue of the delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems during his discussions with the Russian leaders.

Rajnath Singh India-Russia India-Russia friendship 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Moscow Moscow
Army Chief General MM Naravane visits Leh, interacts with injured soldiers at military hospital

