Rajnath Singh Chairs Top Brass Meet, Fires Warning: India Won’t Pause, It Will Pulverise

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level security huddle on Tuesday in the national capital with India’s top defence leadership. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane attended the meeting.

Held barely 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blistering national address, the meeting marked a critical moment in ongoing counter-terror framework. India is no longer just responding, it is scripting a doctrine of relentless retaliation.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that operational updates on ‘Operation Sindoor’ were central to the agenda. India’s latest tri-services campaign, launched on May 7, has already dismantled multiple terror infrastructure hubs deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, following the Pahalgam massacre on April 22 that left 26 civilians dead.

Singh’s emergency meeting was about the road ahead: ensuring India’s deterrence remains sharp, its intelligence tight and its response swift.

India has shifted from reactive to preemptive. In this new paradigm, the military is not just defending borders; it is redrawing them strategically through dominance and deterrence. The Defence Minister’s war-room-style oversight is part of this transition, ensuring all branches of the armed forces remain seamlessly aligned for future contingencies.

Modi had set the tone in his speech on Monday evening: “Every terror group now knows the cost of wiping sindoor (vermillion) from the foreheads of our daughters.” That line was not rhetoric but a doctrine.

Characterised by precision strikes across air, land and sea, ‘Operation Sindoor’ saw India hit 11 strategic Pakistani air bases and neutralise over 100 terrorists. But what set this operation apart was its calibrated restraint – massive military disruption with minimal collateral damage.

PM Modi’s speech also underscored this recalibration. He framed the Pahalgam attack not merely as a terror strike, but an assault on the soul of India – an attempt to fracture its unity by targeting innocents based on their religion. “The world saw it. The country felt it. And India responded,” Modi said.