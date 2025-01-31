Rajnath Singh Commends Dr Surabhi Dhanwala’s Outstanding Contributions To Society And Alternative Medicine

In a moment of great pride and recognition, the Honorable Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, applauded the exceptional work of Dr Surabhi Dhanwala in advancing healthcare through her innovative and holistic approach. Renowned for her dedication to alternative medicine and community service, Dr Dhanwala has emerged as a leading figure in health sciences. Her expertise was further acknowledged when she was entrusted with the opportunity to treat Shri Rajnath Singh’s family, a reflection of her skill and trustworthiness.

Dr Surabhi Dhanwala, an acclaimed physiotherapist and naturopathist, has spent over two decades transforming lives through her proficiency in alternative medicine. Her expertise in Nadi Parikshan, an ancient Ayurvedic diagnostic method, has enabled her to diagnose and treat underlying health issues with remarkable precision. By blending traditional practices with modern medical techniques, she has brought hope to more than 100,000 patients through her clinical services and extensive health camps.

Rajnath Singh’s personal acknowledgement of Dr Dhanwala’s contributions marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career. His recognition not only highlights her outstanding work but also underscores the growing importance of holistic and alternative medicine in addressing contemporary healthcare challenges. By placing his family’s health in her hands, Shri Singh has further validated her methods and expertise, inspiring her to expand her mission of accessible healthcare for all.

Spurred by this prestigious recognition, Dr Surabhi Dhanwala and her husband, Sachin Dhanwala, are dedicated to making holistic healthcare more widely available. Their vision includes establishing wellness centres across India, focusing on early diagnosis, preventive care, and personalised treatment. They are also committed to extending their initiatives to underserved areas, conducting free health camps to provide essential medical care to those in need.

Earlier in 2024, the Dhanwalas organized health camps in Karnataka and Maharashtra, offering free check-ups to over 10,000 people. These efforts reflect their deep commitment to societal welfare and their belief in the power of prevention as the foundation of healthcare.

Dr Surabhi Dhanwala’s journey is a testament to compassion, innovation, and relentless dedication. Her ability to integrate ancient healing wisdom with modern methodologies has set new standards in alternative medicine. With accolades such as Rajnath Singh’s recognition and the prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar, the Dhanwalas are on a mission to transform healthcare in India, one life at a time.

Their story is a powerful reminder of how dedication and a holistic approach can create a lasting impact on society. www.dhanwala.com

