Rajnath Singh Holds Bilateral Meetings With Defence Ministers Of Five Countries

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Zimbabwe, Yemen, Ethiopia, Gambia and Gabon during the Aero India 2025 summit here.

During the meeting with the Defence Minister of Zimbabwe Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, both sides reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to cooperate in areas of training, military courses and capacity building of the Armed Forces of Zimbabwe, an official release said.

Both leaders signed an MoU on defence cooperation and expressed confidence that this would lead to further deepening of ties. They underscored the importance of regular engagements between the Defence Ministers to effectively implement the MoU. Both countries affirmed their commitment to deepen collaboration between the defence industries for production and maintenance of assets. Cooperation in the fields of Military Medicine was also discussed, it added.

During the meeting with the Ethiopian Defence Minister Aisha Mohammed, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral defence ties.

Acknowledging the importance of close and active engagement, both ministers signed an MoU cooperation in the field of defence for institutionalising the ongoing ties, the release said, and added that both sides considered collaboration in various areas, including military training, courses, peacekeeping and capacity building of the Armed Forces of Ethiopia.

Discussions to further strengthen defence industry cooperation were also held and India's emerging private sector was highlighted, the release added.

In the meeting with the Defence Minister of Yemen Lt Gen Mohsen Mohammed Hussein Al Daeri both leaders took note of enhancing engagements in the field of defence.

To take this a step further, both leaders held discussions for partnership in the field of military training, courses and capacity building of the Armed Forces of Yemen. The meeting gave an additional impetus and guidance to the deepening of the defence cooperation between India and Yemen, the release said.

During the meeting with the Gambian Defence Minister Sering Modou Njie, both leaders reiterated their commitment to working together in defence domain.

The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to enhance cooperation for capacity building, capability enhancement and sharing of best practices for the mutual benefits of both sides. Both sides also highlighted the huge potential for defence industry cooperation, the official relese said.

Singh's meetings with the Defence Minister of Gabon Brigitte Onkanowa provided both sides with an opportunity to discuss the matters related to bilateral defence cooperation.

Both leaders pledged to continue to deepen cooperation and focused their discussions on key issues related to training and capability enhancement of the Armed Forces. Both sides also explored the possibility to collaborate in the area of defence industry, the release added.