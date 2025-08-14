Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946083https://zeenews.india.com/india/rajnath-singh-inspires-andaman-and-nicobar-tribal-students-to-help-build-powerful-india-during-delhi-visit-2946083.html
NewsIndia
RAJNATH SINGH

Rajnath Singh Inspires Andaman And Nicobar Tribal Students To Help Build Powerful India During Delhi Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the tribal students of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday at his office at south block. This meeting was a part of Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi, a seven-day National Integration Tour organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 07:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajnath Singh Inspires Andaman And Nicobar Tribal Students To Help Build Powerful India During Delhi VisitImage (X/ANI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met 30 meritorious higher secondary students from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at his South Block office in New Delhi.

The students are in the capital to witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday as part of Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi, a seven-day National Integration Tour organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

During the interaction, Rajnath Singh urged the students to contribute towards making India one of the most powerful nations in the future. He encouraged them to face every challenge with confidence and without fear, and to remain deeply rooted in human values. 

“Human values are the most important element in building one’s character. Along with academic excellence, you must focus on developing strong character,” he told the students.

The Defence Minister wished the students success in their future endeavours and commended the Aarohan initiative, which is supported by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, HQ Delhi Area, and the Civil Administration of the Islands.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were also present during the meeting. 

The students also presented Rajnath Singh a traditional handcrafted souvenir made by local tribal artisans of the Andaman islands.

The Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi programme aims to provide young people from remote island communities exposure to India’s rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and educational opportunities. The seven day itinerary includes visits to the Red Fort, India Gate, National War Memorial, and Taj Mahal, as well as premier institutions such as Delhi Technological University and the National Science Centre.

This tour reflects the government’s commitment to fostering national integration and empowering youth from the Andaman islands to become future leaders of the nation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK