Rajnath Singh Inspires Andaman And Nicobar Tribal Students To Help Build Powerful India During Delhi Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met 30 meritorious higher secondary students from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at his South Block office in New Delhi.

The students are in the capital to witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday as part of Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi, a seven-day National Integration Tour organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

During the interaction, Rajnath Singh urged the students to contribute towards making India one of the most powerful nations in the future. He encouraged them to face every challenge with confidence and without fear, and to remain deeply rooted in human values.

“Human values are the most important element in building one’s character. Along with academic excellence, you must focus on developing strong character,” he told the students.

The Defence Minister wished the students success in their future endeavours and commended the Aarohan initiative, which is supported by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, HQ Delhi Area, and the Civil Administration of the Islands.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were also present during the meeting.

The students also presented Rajnath Singh a traditional handcrafted souvenir made by local tribal artisans of the Andaman islands.

The Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi programme aims to provide young people from remote island communities exposure to India’s rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and educational opportunities. The seven day itinerary includes visits to the Red Fort, India Gate, National War Memorial, and Taj Mahal, as well as premier institutions such as Delhi Technological University and the National Science Centre.

This tour reflects the government’s commitment to fostering national integration and empowering youth from the Andaman islands to become future leaders of the nation.