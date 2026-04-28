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NewsIndiaRajnath Singh issues a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting
DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH

Rajnath Singh issues a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from SCO Defence Minsiter's Meeting, saying, "terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rajnath Singh issues a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism from SCO Defence Ministers' MeetingDefence Minister Rajnath Singh at SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting. (Image: ANI Screengrab)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning against terrorism, asserting that the epicentres of terror are no longer immune to "justifiable punishment," during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek on Tuesday.

Addressing the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in the Kyrgyz capital, Singh recalled the recent anniversary of the deadly terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A few days ago, on April 22, we paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This incident shook not just a region but entire humanity," the Defence Minister said, highlighting the global impact of such violence.

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Praising the actions of the Indian Defence forces after their response, noted the shift in the country's strategic approach toward cross-border threats.

Also Read: One year of Indus Waters Treaty suspension: How much has Pakistan really been affected?

"During Operation Sindoor, we demonstrated our firm resolve that terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment," he stated, underlining India's commitment to decisive action against those who harbour and orchestrate terror.

Singh’s remarks come a year after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians.

Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, known for its scenic beauty and as a popular tourist destination, was turned into a site of horror when Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out a brutal communal attack, killing several innocent civilians.

The terrorists reportedly asked victims about their religion before shooting them, leaving families devastated even a year later.

In response, India launched a decisive military operation named Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.

Also Read: Four killed in Pakistan’s cross-border strikes in Afghanistan

Indian armed forces struck multiple terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), destroying nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks and heavy shelling, triggering a four-day conflict between the two nations.

India responded strongly, destroying radar installations in Lahore and near Gujranwala.

On May 10, after sustaining heavy damage, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, leading to an agreement on a ceasefire.
In a separate operation, Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army and security forces successfully tracked down and eliminated the three terrorists directly involved in the Pahalgam attack.

In addition to military action, India took strong non-military measures by terminating the Indus Waters Treaty and suspending all bilateral trade with Pakistan.

(with ANI inputs)
 

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