NewsIndiaRajnath Singh Launches ‘Guided Pinaka’ From SDAL Facility: What Is Pianka Rocket System? All You Need To Know About The India-Armenia Deal
ADVANCED PINAKA ROCKETS

Rajnath Singh Launches ‘Guided Pinaka’ From SDAL Facility: What Is Pianka Rocket System? All You Need To Know About The India-Armenia Deal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated SDAL’s Pinaka rocket and ammunition facilities in Nagpur on Sunday, highlighting exports to Armenia, potential global interest, and India’s boost toward self-reliant defence manufacturing.

|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajnath Singh Launches ‘Guided Pinaka’ From SDAL Facility: What Is Pianka Rocket System? All You Need To Know About The India-Armenia Deal File Photo (Zee News)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday flagged off the "Guided Pinaka rocket system" from the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) plant in Nagpur, where he also inaugurated the Medium Calibre Ammunition Facility. Following the inauguration, he toured the rocket assembly section of the plant and observed the Guided Pinaka system, which is slated for export to Armenia, news agency ANI reported.  

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister said, “This facility has begun the export of Pinaka missiles developed here. Several other countries have also shown interest in purchasing them. This achievement is not only the capability of our defence industry but also further strengthens India's export potential. I am confident that in the next few months, once all the testing is completed, our armed forces will be able to use them as a strong and reliable shield for the defence of the nation.” 

Praising the SDAL facility, Rajnath Singh addeed, "When I see a private sector unit working at this level, I don't just see a unit or a facility, I see a new resolve, a new enthusiasm, new energy, and innovation. I see how dedicatedly you are contributing to the development of the country. The way you are contributing to making the defence sector self-reliant is, in itself, exemplary." 

Know what Pinaka rocket system is 
  
Pinaka named after the Hindu god Shiva's divine bow. The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is an indigenously developed long-range artillery system created by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Designed for quick deployment and high accuracy, Pinaka plays a crucial role in strengthening the Army’s modern battlefield capabilities.  

The Pinaka rocket launchers are advanced weapon systems with multiple variants capable of hitting targets at ranges exceeding 80 km. 

Pinaka has also emerged as a notable success in India’s defence exports. The system has already been inducted by Armenia, and several European nations, including France, have expressed interest in acquiring it.  

Pinaka rocket system deal between India and Armenia  

According to ANI, the first batch of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems was delivered to Armenia in 2024. The contract, signed in 2022 after extended negotiations, made Armenia one of India’s top three defence buyers alongside the US and France. 

 Several Southeast Asian and European countries have also expressed interest in Pinaka rockets, which now have multiple advanced variants and are set for large-scale induction by the Indian Army.  

Boost to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ 

The manufacturing of the Pinaka rocket system supports India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in ammunition production and positions the country as a potential global hub for defence manufacturing. While the export of Pinaka rockets can help India become a major defence exporter, there is still a long way to go, as India currently remains one of the largest defence importers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

