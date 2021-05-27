Rajnath Singh launches online medical service SeHAT OPD for armed forces personnel, veterans

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (May 27) launched an online portal called ‘Services e-Health Assistance & Tele-consultation’ or ‘SeHAT’ OPD which will provide health services to armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.

The services can be availed by registering on sehatopd.in.

Singh said the 'SeHAT OPD' portal reflected the government's commitment to 'Digital India' and 'e-governance'.

“This is a very important step taken at a very critical time for the health of service personnel,” Singh said as he launched the portal via video conferencing.

Singh said the online outpatient platform will ensure widespread access to quality health services in remote areas besides reducing the load on the hospitals.

The trial version of the platform was made functional in August last year and over 6,500 medical consultations have been already carried out through it.

The defence minister hailed the role played by DRDO in fighting the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This wave of COVID is unprecedented and more dangerous than earlier. But Defence Ministry has rendered its services in the second wave too. DRDO has set up COVID hospitals and Oxygen generation plants in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and many other parts of the country,” Singh said.

“With help of Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Lab, DRDO has produced essential medicine 2-DG. It's yielding positive results. I've been receiving information from many stats that they want 2-DG. I'm delighted to say that its 10,000 sachets are coming to market today,” he added.