RAJNATH SINGH

Rajnath Singh Meets Chinese Counterpart At SCO Meet, Discusses 4-Pronged Plan To Manage Border Tensions, Better Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China, emphasising the need for collective action against terrorism and extremism. During his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, Singh strongly condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, underscoring the urgent need for cooperation to combat this global threat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2025, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajnath Singh Meets Chinese Counterpart At SCO Meet, Discusses 4-Pronged Plan To Manage Border Tensions, Better Ties Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in China. (Photo: @rajnathsingh/X)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a comprehensive four-point plan to ease border tensions and improve diplomatic ties with China during a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao. The plan outlines a framework for cooperation, including adherence to the 2024 disengagement plan, continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, accelerated border demarcation and delimitation, and utilising the existing special representative level mechanism to manage differences and foster better relations. This initiative aims to address longstanding issues and promote cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh also raised the matter of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism. In this context, he stressed that Operation Sindoor is now "India's principled position" against the issue.

After meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, Rajnath Singh wrote in a social media post, "Had a conversation with Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun during the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. We exchanged constructive and visionary views on issues related to bilateral relations."

"Held talks with Admiral Don Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao. We had a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on issues pertaining to bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness on the restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship," he wrote.

He further expressed his happiness over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of about 6 years. Both sides need to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complications to bilateral relations.

Rajnath Singh presented a Madhubani painting from Bihar to the Chinese Defence Minister. This painting originated in the Mithila region of Bihar. It is also known as Mithila or Madhubani Art. It is characterised by line drawings full of bright colours and contrasts or patterns. These paintings are popular due to their tribal motifs and use of bright, earthy colours.

