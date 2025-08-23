Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan Army Chief’s 'Predatory' Comment And Urges Defence Investments

India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on Friday delivered a strong message to Pakistan, saying the country should not have any illusions about India’s military strength.

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders’ Forum, Singh said that Operation Sindoor had clearly shown India’s strong approach in tackling security threats.

Without naming him directly, Singh criticised Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for his recent remarks comparing Pakistan to a “dump truck” and India to a “Mercedes.” Singh said these comments reflected a “predatory mentality” and were a clear “confession” of Pakistan’s failures.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The Pakistan Army chief, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a predatory mentality that Pakistan has faced since its inception,” the defence minister said.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

(Also Read: Rajnath Took Tough Call After Pahalgam, Forces Given Free Hand To Hit Back Hard: Army Chief)

The strikes led to four days of clashes before both sides agreed to stop military action on May 10. Singh emphasized that the operation had demonstrated India’s defence capability.

Referring to Munir’s remarks, Singh said: “If two countries gained independence at the same time, and one built an economy like a sports car through hard work, right policies, and vision, while the other remained stuck in failure, it is their own doing. This is not a joke; it is a confession”, HT quoted.

Singh also said that India does not view strength as a race for dominance but as a commitment to harmony, care, and global well-being.

“In our tradition, the measure of strength is not in the ability to command, but in the capacity to care, not in pursuing narrow interests, but in serving the global good,” he said.

In addition to commenting on Pakistan, Singh urged foreign companies to invest in India’s defence sector. He highlighted that India’s defence capabilities are growing rapidly and that collaboration with global partners can further strengthen national security and self-reliance in defence production.

Singh’s remarks have come amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, but he made it clear that India remains focused on its national security while upholding values of responsibility and global cooperation.