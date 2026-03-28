Rajnath Singh to chair first meeting of informal group of ministers on West Asia crisis today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to chair the first meeting of the informal Group of Ministers on the West Asia crisis on Saturday evening.

The meeting comes amid multiple meetings held by the Centre on the ongoing conflict, assuring people that there is no shortage of fuel. The Ministry of External Affairs is keeping a close watch on developments and is constantly looking to provide assistance to Indian nationals currently in West Asia.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states and UTs. The meeting reviewed the preparedness of the states in light of the recent developments in West Asia and their potential impact on the country.

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According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the valuable suggestions shared by all Chief Ministers, noting that these inputs would be instrumental in effectively managing the evolving situation. He emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges ahead.

Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, the Prime Minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions. He recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states worked together as "Team India" to mitigate the impact on supply chains, trade, and daily life. He underscored that the same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India's greatest strength in navigating the present circumstances.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies. He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the government’s priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

Emphasising the critical role of states, the Prime Minister noted that effective implementation of decisions takes place at the state level. He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and states, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well aligned.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the government has been working actively under the leadership of the Prime Minister to tackle this crisis and is taking positive steps such as ensuring the timely availability of LPG and reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel. He further highlighted the need for collective action from all states, UTs, and the Centre to tackle the ongoing situation.

Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan gave a presentation on the current situation and enumerated steps and recommendations for states to tackle it.

Chief Ministers appreciated the steps taken by the central government under the leadership of the Prime Minister to tackle the situation. They also praised the Prime Minister’s diplomatic outreach to different countries amid this crisis to ensure the well-being of Indian citizens abroad.

Chief Ministers across states expressed confidence that the situation remains stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and continuous monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump also held a telephonic conversation to discuss the ongoing conflict.

They widely welcomed the decision to reduce excise duty on fuel, noting that it will provide significant relief to citizens amid global uncertainties. Chief Ministers also welcomed the decision to increase commercial LPG allocation to states and union territories to 70% of pre-crisis levels, up from 50%. They reaffirmed their commitment to work in close coordination with the Centre to effectively manage the evolving situation and safeguard the interests of citizens.