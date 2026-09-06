/Rajnath Singh to undertake three-day Sri Lanka visit from September 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Sri Lanka from September 8 to 10 as part of an official three-day visit, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.
During his visit, Singh will hold consultations with the Sri Lankan leadership on a range of issues and interact with the Indian diaspora in Colombo, the ministry said.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs.
India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and a multifaceted partnership, with cooperation spanning regional security, defence, economic and trade ties, as well as strong people-to-people connections, the statement said.
The bilateral relationship gained further momentum when India extended assistance to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis and was among the first responders following Cyclone Ditwah in 2025.
These efforts reflected India’s continued commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, the ministry said.
Singh’s visit is expected to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in mutually beneficial areas, including maritime and defence cooperation, the statement added.
(with ANI inputs)
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