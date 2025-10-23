Advertisement
RAJNATH SINGH

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: 'Think 100 Times Before Any Misadventure'

Rajnath Singh said the government is committed to improving infrastructure and developing border areas. 

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 09:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
JAISALMER: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that after the heavy “dose” given to Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’ will deter it from indulging in any adventurism for a long time. Addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference held in the desert city close to the Pakistan border for the first time since ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Defence Minister said, “Though Pakistan has been delivered a heavy dose under Operation Sindoor, if at all, it thinks of indulging in any trouble-making now, it should think 100 times before doing any such thing.”

“Just in case, Pakistan attempts to do something wrong, it should know very well about the outcome of such a misadventure,” said the Defence Minister, adding that Operation Sindoor is still on and it is just put under suspension.

He recalled an anecdote from the Ramayana and said that during Operation Sindoor, our pilots had just tried to test the winds, but within minutes, they crushed the targets. 

“In case our pilots get down to the real act, then it is only a matter of imagination in what state they will leave Pakistan after their attack,” he said.

He said our enemies, whether external or internal, need to be kept under a close watch, and effective measures need to be taken against them.

Rajnath Singh said the government is committed to improving infrastructure and developing border areas. 

“I am sure as development activities increase in the area, you will also going to benefit from it,” he said.

Alerting Commanders to remain alert in this area bordering Pakistan, the Defence Minister said the armed forces will play a key role in achieving Viksit Bharat@2047.

“On the one hand, you have to guard our border and, on the other, you have to build a developed India,” he said.

The Defence Minister is on a three-day visit to Jaisalmer, which started on Thursday. According to defence sources, the conference has brought together the Army Chief and senior commanders to deliberate on border security along India’s western frontier, modern warfare strategies and technological advancements in defence operations.

The discussions will also focus on the Army’s ongoing “Year of Reforms”, assessing the progress of structural and technological modernisation initiatives.

On the second day of his visit, Rajnath Singh will visit the Longewala border post, where he will pay homage to the soldiers martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

