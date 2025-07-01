Rajnath Singh, US Counterpart Discuss Anti-Terror Push After Trump Hosts Pak General Munir

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a telephonic call with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth where the two leaders discussed defence partnership. The call came days after US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The call holds importance as there has been concern in New Delhi over America's support to Pakistan despite Islamabad's open role in nurturing and sponsoring terror outfits.

“Glad to speak with the US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth today. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US defence partnership and strengthen cooperation in capacity building," said Singh on X.

India also appreciated the US for supporting India's fight against terror. "Conveyed my deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism. Looking forward to meet him at an early date,” said Singh.

"The two leaders discussed a wide canvas of issues ranging from long-term cooperation in the defence sector, including training and military exchanges, to expanding the industry collaboration. They agreed to further build upon the momentum of this critical & mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars such as interoperability, integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises and cooperation with other like-minded partners," said Ministry of Defence in a statement.

During the call, the defence minister stated that Pakistan’s long track record of cross-border terrorism is well known globally, adding that it has become a safe haven for terrorists from around the world as internationally banned terrorists enjoy immunity there.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said India reserves the right to respond & defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter any further cross-border attacks. India’s actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and focused on disabling terrorist infrastructure, he added.

"Raksha Mantri complimented the US Secretary of Defense for his dynamic leadership which has propelled defence cooperation between US and India to new levels. Mr Pete Hegseth invited Shri Rajnath Singh to US for an in-person meeting to take the bilateral defence partnership forward," said the statement.

This was their third telephonic conversation since January this year when Mr Pete Hegseth was confirmed as US Secretary of Defense.

Notably, India was not pleased with the US move to host Munir weeks after the military conflict between India and Pakistan. The tensions between the two arch-enemies soared after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 6-7 to avenge the terror attack, and Pakistan's retaliation led to a four-day military conflict between the two countries.