Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark on Pakistan occupied Kashmir has triggered Islamabad, with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government seeking United Nations' interference. Tensions across the Line of Control have scaled new heights following a fiery exchange of statements between top leadership in New Delhi and Islamabad. What is ironic is that Pakistan, which has long threatened India with nuclear power, is now treating a simple statement from New Delhi as provocative.
In his speech, Rajnath Singh took direct aim at Pakistan's administration of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, characterising Islamabad's occupation of the territory as entirely illegal. He asserted that any future bilateral discussions or diplomatic engagement regarding the Kashmir dispute would strictly and exclusively focus on the handover and reintegration of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India. "...wherever the discussion or dialogue on the Kashmir issue is concerned, we want to make it clear that talks will only take place on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir," said Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister.
Furthermore, Singh underscored India's military readiness, highlighting that the central government has granted the Indian Armed Forces full operational autonomy to decisively counter any hostile manoeuvres or cross-border threats, leaving no doubt about New Delhi's deterrent posture.
Reacting to Singh’s hardline declarations, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an official statement in Islamabad categorising the Indian Defence Minister’s remarks as 'highly provocative and irresponsible'. Islamabad alleged that such rhetoric deliberately distorts historical facts regarding the internationally recognised status of Jammu and Kashmir, which remains a long-standing item on the United Nations Security Council agenda.
Pakistan’s foreign office also issued empty threats to India against underestimating the resolve of the Pakistani government and its armed forces. Invoking national defence narratives, the statement recalled the events of "Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos" from the previous year as proof of the nation's steadfast determination to thwart any perceived Indian military adventurism.
Notably, Pakistan claims victory during Operation Sindoor, which it calls 'Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos'. Despite failing to provide a single piece of proof of its victory, the Pakistani military continues to fool its citizens with false claims. India, on the other hand, provided videos and satellite images to prove that it not only left Pakistan's 11 airbases unoperational but also destroyed its radars and aircraft during the four-day-long conflict.
Concluding its formal reaction, Islamabad urged the international community, with a specific appeal to the United Nations, to take formal cognisance of what it described as India’s "rogue behavior." However, Pakistan misspelt the 'rogue' as 'rouge' showing that the statement was hastily crafted.
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