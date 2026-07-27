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Rajnath Singh's PoK remark triggers Pakistan; Islamabad urges United Nations' interference

Rajnath Singh took direct aim at Pakistan's administration over occupied Jammu and Kashmir, characterising Islamabad's occupation of the territory as entirely illegal. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Rajnath Singh's PoK remark triggers Pakistan; Islamabad urges United Nations' interference
Image Credit: IANS

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