Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark on Pakistan occupied Kashmir has triggered Islamabad, with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government seeking United Nations' interference. Tensions across the Line of Control have scaled new heights following a fiery exchange of statements between top leadership in New Delhi and Islamabad. What is ironic is that Pakistan, which has long threatened India with nuclear power, is now treating a simple statement from New Delhi as provocative.



In his speech, Rajnath Singh took direct aim at Pakistan's administration of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, characterising Islamabad's occupation of the territory as entirely illegal. He asserted that any future bilateral discussions or diplomatic engagement regarding the Kashmir dispute would strictly and exclusively focus on the handover and reintegration of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India. "...wherever the discussion or dialogue on the Kashmir issue is concerned, we want to make it clear that talks will only take place on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir," said Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister.