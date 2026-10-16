/Rajnath slams Congress over protests, accuses opposition of plotting 'Bangladesh-style regime change'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused the Congress and its allies of using protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI) to foment political unrest, alleging the opposition was plotting to bring about a “Bangladesh-style regime change.”
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Defence Minister Singh claimed that the INDIA bloc was using concerns over electoral reforms, including the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as a pretext to destabilise the government.
He alleged that opposition parties were turning young people into “pawns in the politics of disorder” to advance their political interests.
Defence Minister’s remarks come amid continued protests by opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the ECI’s SIR exercise and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change—modelled after the events in Bangladesh—openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze...their struggle is not for electoral reform, nor is it about SIR or Gyanesh Kumar; it is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth—rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country..."— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
Singh alleged that the Congress and its political allies were mobilising young people not for constructive activities or nation-building, but to intensify political confrontation and spread chaos.
“The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos,” he said.
Accusing sections of the opposition of drawing inspiration from events in Bangladesh, Singh claimed that the protests were part of a broader attempt to seize power by creating instability.
“Attempts are being made to use the nation’s youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change, modelled after the events in Bangladesh, openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government,” the Defence Minister said.
He further alleged that the opposition’s objective was to undermine democratic institutions and incite unrest, rather than pursue electoral reform or address concerns surrounding the SIR exercise and the Chief Election Commissioner.
Singh did not cite specific evidence in the quoted remarks to substantiate his allegations against the Congress and its allies.
In a separate part of his address, Singh accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining democratic and constitutional principles, describing its current criticism of constitutional institutions as the party’s “fourth unforgivable crime”.
He referred to three historical episodes to support his charge: the Emergency imposed in 1975 under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the 1984 massacre of Sikhs, and the Congress’s support in 1990 for a government that, he alleged, was responsible for the killing of Ram devotee kar sevaks.
“I believe that under the protection and governance of the Congress, three of the biggest unforgivable crimes have been committed: Their first unforgivable crime was the Emergency imposed by Indira-ji in 1975. Their second unforgivable crime was the 1984 massacre of Sikh brothers and sisters under the patronage of the Congress. And their third unforgivable crime was in 1990, when they supported and saved the government of those who shed rivers of blood of the Ram devotee kar sevaks,” Singh said.
He alleged that the party was now committing a fourth such offence by attacking the Constitution, its values and the institutions established under it.
“And the fourth is being committed today by the Congress by attacking the Constitution, constitutional values, and constitutional institutions. I want to remind you that in the year 1975, Indira Gandhi locked democracy behind bars. And today, Rahul-ji is attempting to spread anarchy while keeping the Constitution in his pocket,” he said.
Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of engaging in what he described as manufactured outrage and a politics of disruption.
The Defence Minister maintained that constitutional institutions should not become targets of political campaigns and argued that protests and allegations against them should not obstruct the country’s development.
“India’s democratic institutions cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest. This reality must be understood. Through manufactured outrage, attempts to malign institutions, and political opportunism, India’s journey of development can never be hindered,” Singh said.
He urged Gandhi to respect the public mandate and reflect on his political conduct rather than pursue protests in the name of defending democracy.
“Instead of engaging in the ‘politics of disruption’ in the name of defending democracy, Rahul-ji should respect the public mandate and introspect on his political role, this is my suggestion to him,” Singh added.
The Congress and other opposition parties have continued to challenge the Election Commission over electoral processes and the SIR exercise. Singh’s remarks mark a sharp escalation in the political exchange, with the ruling side accusing the opposition of attempting to destabilise democratic institutions while the protests remain centred on electoral reforms and the role of the poll panel.
(with ANI inputs)
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