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  • /Rajnath slams Congress over protests, accuses opposition of plotting 'Bangladesh-style regime change'

Rajnath slams Congress over protests, accuses opposition of plotting 'Bangladesh-style regime change'

In a separate part of his address, Singh accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining democratic and constitutional principles, describing its current criticism of constitutional institutions as the party’s “fourth unforgivable crime”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
Rajnath slams Congress over protests, accuses opposition of plotting 'Bangladesh-style regime change'
Image Credit: ANI Screengrab

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