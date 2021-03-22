हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Maharashtra corruption issue

As soon as the Question Hour began, treasury bench members raised the Maharashtra issue with Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Maharashtra corruption issue
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday (March 22) amid uproar over corruption allegations in Maharashtra.

As soon as the Question Hour began, treasury bench members raised the Maharashtra issue with Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, asking them to allow the proceedings. Amid the din, he asked members to ask supplementaries.

However, as soon as Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi answered supplementaries, the Chair Asked Chaya Verma to proceed to the next question.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar then raised the Maharashtra issue referring to the alleged corruption in the state.

The chair then adjourned the House till 2 pm amid the uproar.

The NCP on Sunday (March 21) ruled out the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh even as the demand for his removal grew louder over the former Mumbai police chief's allegation that he wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in the city.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers staged protests in various cities demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in view of allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Rajya SabhaParliament sessionParam Bir SinghMaharashtra Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh
