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Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee to hold meeting at Parliament on Monday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee ahead of the Monsoon Session and discussed the legislative agenda and matters of public importance with representatives of the government and various political parties.

Written ByANI
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee to hold meeting at Parliament on Monday
Image Credit: IANS

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