Rajya Sabha Cash Row: Probe Ordered; Opposition Rallies Behind Singhvi As NDA Mounts Offensive

After an uproar over the cash row in the Rajya Sabha, a high-level probe is underway to ascertain how Rs 50,000 cash made its way to the Opposition bench seat allocated to MP Abhishek Manu Singhavi. The CCTV footage of the house is being investigated in the matter. The investigative team includes officials from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and senior MPs and security officials.

Earlier in the day, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the house MPs earlier today that a cash bundle of R 500 notes amounting to R 50,000 was found during security check last evening. While the BJP seized the opportunity to slam Congress, Singhvi said he spent just three minutes in the house yesterday and the cash could have come from anyone.

BJP Slams Congress

On cash apparently recovered from the Rajya Sabha seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "If the Rajya Sabha chairman has made a statement then it means the matter is serious. The truth should come out. Why is the opposition running away from raising the issues of the public?"

BJP MP Kiren Rijiju said that the matter should be investigated as no one carries such an amount in cash in the era of digital payments.

BJP MP Deepak Prakash said, "There is a connection between 'Congress, Kaali Kamai aur Kala dhan'...The Congress leaders have done the work of making this pious temple of democracy impure. What can be more unfortunate? Today, the Parliament has been shamed."

Opposition Counters BJP, Defends Singhvi

The opposition MPs have rallied behind Singhvi saying that the incident may be the BJP's ploy to disrupt the house and avoid debate on the Adani issue.

Speaking on the issue, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said it was wrong to take Singhvi's name. "The House was searched after 6 pm, from where did it come, get it investigated, the matter will be clear...form a JPC, form a committee, we are not running away from the investigation. This is a conspiracy of the government."

Ramesh further said that if someone has Rs 50,000 in his pocket, then there is nothing surprising about it. "This is BJP's strategy, a diversionary tactic. The issues we are raising, farmer issues, the Chairman himself has raised it and these are many big issues. We want a discussion on the bribery allegations in the Modani scam. So, to divert attention from these, they raise new issues."

JMM MP Mahua Majhi said that the government is making such allegations as an excuse to adjourn the House because they do not want to work.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "The way BJP is protesting against this, if they would have protested against the Adani issue, many of the wrong deeds would have come out."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed a similar opinion saying that it has become the agenda of the government to disturb the parliament. "They are making such allegations to deviate from the Adani issue. I think such allegations that are being made against the opposition, must be investigated," she said.