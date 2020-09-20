हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu likely to take action against MPs who created ruckus

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is reportedly very upset at the ruckus created in the Raya Sabha as the agriculture bills were being moved in the House. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is reportedly very upset at the ruckus created in the Raya Sabha as the agriculture bills were being moved in the House on Sunday (September 20, 2020), ANI reported. 

In this matter a high-level meeting is currently underway at the Rajya Sabha Chairman's residence with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in attendance.

Opposition parties protested the two bills; The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill which were moved in the House.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O`Brien, Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Several MPs raised slogans against the chair, and tore papers.

Amid the ruckus, the proceeding of the Rajya Sabha were stopped for 10 minutes, the agriculture bills were evetually passed when the House resumed.

Several BJP MPs, who took part in the proceeding today, too expressed their displeasure. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav called it a 'shameful act' and demanded that the legislators apologise for their misconduct in the House.

Meanwhile, hours after the bills were passed by the upper house of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that it's a watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture.

"Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," he wrote.

Rajya Sabha Parliament Farm Bills M Venkaiah Naidu
