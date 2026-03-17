EXPLAINED: The mathematical tussle and political maneuvers of the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: The biennial elections for the 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states concluded yesterday, Monday, March 16, 2026. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha polls. The opposition's low vote count helped Shivesh Kumar win the Bihar poll. The NDA has won all five seats in Bihar. The winning candidates are:

Nitish Kumar (JD-U) – Bihar Chief Minister. He is expected to move to the Centre.

Nitin Nabin (BJP) – National President of the BJP.

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Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) – Rashtriya Lok Morcha President.

Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U) – Union Minister.

Shivesh Kumar (BJP) – State leader.

The Strategy:

The JD-U leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Nitin Nabin easily bagged the required number of votes for the first two seats. For the third seat, JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha President bagged the required number of votes. For the fourth seat, JD-U leader Ram Nath Thakur and Mahagathbandhan's Amarendra Dhari Singh (RJD) are in the running. For the fifth seat, BJP leader Shivesh Kumar and Mahagathbandhan's Amarendra Dhari Singh (RJD) are in the running. Although Amarendra Dhari Singh (RJD) had a higher number of first-preference votes than Shivesh Kumar (BJP), the latter managed to win the seat because the opposition could not garner the required number of votes. Four opposition members – three Congress and one RJD – abstained from voting.

Odisha: BJP Triumphs Amid Large-Scale Cross-Voting

In Odisha, the BJP is the biggest gainer in the political maneuvering and clinched three out of four seats.

BJP Winners: State President Manmohan Samal and existing MP Sujeet Kumar have secured easy victories.

The Independent Surprise: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, who contested as an Independent candidate with BJP support, registered a stunning victory. His win is attributed to at least eight MLAs from the BJD and Congress parties who allegedly cross-voted in his favor.

BJD's Lone Victory: Santrupt Misra, political advisor to Naveen Patnaik, is the only candidate who managed to win for the BJD party, while the BJD-Congress joint candidate Dr. Datteswar Hota suffered defeat due to the rebellion in the opposition party.

Haryana: Midnight Results Announced in 'Vote Secrecy' Row

The election for two seats in Haryana witnessed a legal battle as the Election Commission received complaints from both parties about the violation of vote secrecy.

The Dispute: The BJP and Congress parties have lodged complaints with the EC against the opposition party for violating vote secrecy. The BJP party objected to the votes of Congress MLAs Bharat Beniwal and Paramvir Singh, while the Congress party objected to the vote of BJP Minister Anil Vij.

EC Decision: The EC decided in favor of BJP Minister Anil Vij and Congress MLA Bharat Beniwal but cancelled the vote of Congress MLA Paramvir Singh.

The Result: As the quota is reduced to 30 votes, Sanjay Bhatia (BJP) and Karamvir Singh Boudh (Congress) have been declared winners in the early hours of Tuesday. The Independent candidate Satish Nandal, who is BJP-supported, failed to reach the mark.

Results at a Glance: 26 Members Elected Unopposed

In a major sweep across seven other states in the country, a total of 26 leaders were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed due to a lack of contesting candidates. In Maharashtra, a total of seven seats were filled in this manner, with some prominent leaders such as Vinod Tawde from the BJP and veteran politician Sharad Pawar from the NCP-Socialist Party being elected to the Rajya Sabha. In Tamil Nadu, a total of six seats were filled in this manner, with some prominent politicians such as Tiruchi Siva from the DMK and Thambi Durai from the AIADMK being elected to the Rajya Sabha. In West Bengal, a total of five seats were filled in this manner, with some prominent politicians such as Babul Supriyo from the TMC and Rahul Sinha from the BJP being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

In Assam, a total of three seats were filled in this manner by politicians such as Jogen Mohan from the BJP and Pramod Boro from the UPPL. In Telangana, a total of two seats were filled in this manner by Congress politicians such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narendra Reddy. In Chhattisgarh, a total of two seats were filled in this manner by BJP politicians such as Laxmi Verma and Phulo Devi Netam. In Himachal Pradesh, a single seat was filled in this manner by a Congress politician such as Anurag Sharma.

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