Rajya Sabha elections 2026: Who is richer among BJP candidates? Wife’s liability higher than her husband surprises all

New Delhi: The nomination filings for the Rajya Sabha elections 2026 have placed the five-year financial records of BJP candidates Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal in public view. Hailing from Amritsar in Punjab, Chugh has declared a growth in income over the past five financial years. His earnings moved from Rs 16.61 lakh in 2020-21 to Rs 23.50 lakh in 2021-22, followed by Rs 23.33 lakh in 2022-23.

It further rose to Rs 33.59 lakh in 2023-24 and reached Rs 36.97 lakh in 2024-25. His income sources include salary, rent and business under the Tarun Chugh and Sons, which also recorded fluctuating earnings over the same period, including Rs 49.72 lakh in 2023-24.

His financial disclosure shows Rs 11.02 lakh in bank deposits, Rs 10.40 lakh in investments, Rs 4 lakh in fixed deposits and Rs 47.07 lakh in PPF holdings. His declared jewellery is valued at Rs 33.97 lakh.

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The total movable and immovable assets together stand at Rs 3.83 crore and Rs 4.38 crore respectively, while liabilities are reported at Rs 85.07 lakh.

His wife, Radhika Chugh, has also submitted detailed financial records as part of the nomination process. Her declared assets include Rs 3.77 lakh in bank deposits, Rs 15.10 lakh in investments and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore.

Her total assets are listed at Rs 7.00 crore, while immovable property stands at Rs 2.90 crore. However, her liabilities are significantly higher and reported at Rs 4.89 crore, which exceeds those of her husband.

Rajneesh Agrawal and family disclosures

The second BJP candidate, Madhya Pradesh BJP state minister Rajneesh Agrawal, has also filed his financial details. His income has shown a rise over the past five years, starting from Rs 6.02 lakh in 2020-21 and reaching Rs 9.92 lakh in 2024-25.

His financial portfolio includes Rs 37.12 lakh in bank deposits, Rs 8 lakh in investments, Rs 10.23 lakh in fixed deposits and jewellery worth Rs 3.21 lakh. His total assets are valued at Rs 59.59 lakh, while immovable property is declared at Rs 1.16 crore.

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Agrawal’s wife, Garima Agrawal, has reported modest income over the same period, with declared assets increasing from nil in earlier years to Rs 1.01 lakh in 2024-25. Her financial records show Rs 19 in bank deposits, Rs 5 lakh in investments and jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh.

Her total assets are valued at Rs 32.12 lakh, with no listed immovable property.

Both Agrawal and his wife have reported income sources from salary, rental earnings and business. While Agrawal holds a master’s degree in broadcast journalism, Chugh is an MBA graduate.