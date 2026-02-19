Rajya Sabha Elections: 37 seats, 10 states - NDA vs INDIA Bloc - Who is gaining? Number game explained

The Rajya Sabha election schedule has been announced and 37 seats across 10 states are up for grabs. Elections for the 37 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 16. These seats are becoming vacant on April 2 and April 9. The Election Commission announced the elections for these seats on Wednesday. Counting of votes will take place on the same day as voting, starting at 5 PM.

The states going to the polls include Maharashtra (7 seats), Tamil Nadu - six seats, Bihar - five seats, West Bengal — five seats, Odisha — four seats, Assam — three seats, Telangana — two seats, Haryana — two seats, Chhattisgarh — two seats, and Himachal Pradesh one seat.

Notably, of these states, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Haryana went to the polls in recent years. The BJP-led NDA now has the upper hand in these states after gaining a clear majority in the assembly polls.

State-Wise Probability

Through these elections, the BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha could increase by 15 to 18 seats, because out of the 10 states where seats are falling vacant, the BJP is in power in six (Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Assam). Nine BJP Rajya Sabha MPs are also retiring next month. In such a situation, the party is likely to gain a significant advantage in the House. Similarly, Congress may secure a total of four seats in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. However, this will not increase its overall strength in the House, as four of its MPs are also retiring.

In Bihar, due to a lower number of MLAs, the RJD may lose both its seats. On a similar basis, the ruling alliance in Maharashtra could win 6 out of 7 seats, while the opposition alliance, if united, may win only one. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is expected to win 4 out of 6 seats; one seat is likely to go to the AIADMK, while another could see a tough contest. In Assam, the BJP could win all three seats, while in West Bengal, the TMC may win 4 seats and the BJP 1 seat.

Upper House Math: A Year of Change

By the end of 2026, a total of 72 to 75 Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant, including these 37. Out of the total 245 seats, the BJP currently holds 103, Congress 27, TMC 12, AAP 10, DMK 10, BJD 7, YSRCP 5, AIADMK 7, and the remaining 64 are held by others.

Thus, the NDA has 126 seats, while the INDIA alliance has 80. Looking at the current strength of MLAs in state assemblies, after the elections, the NDA’s tally could go up to 145, as it is in alliance in 21 states.