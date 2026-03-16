Rajya Sabha polls today: 37 seats, 10 states - NDA vs Opposition in Bihar, Haryana, and more

Rajya Sabha polls today: Voting for the biennial elections of Rajya Sabha to fill 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled for Monday (March 16). Polling is scheduled from 9 am to 4 pm, and vote counting will begin at 5 pm the same day.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place a detailed schedule to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

The poll body had announced the schedule for the biennial polls earlier on February 18 to fill these vacancies.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The term of 37 members who were elected from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in April, thus vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

Among those whose terms in the Upper House are set to expire in April are:

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Sharad Pawar of the NCP-SP, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLM, Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Ramdas Athawale, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai, and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva.

Key contest in Rajya Sabha elections

In key battlegrounds in Bihar, Haryana, and Odisha, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is working to defeat the Opposition.

According to ANI, so far, 26 candidates have been elected unopposed, with the BJP securing seven, Congress five, the Trinamool Congress four, the DMK three, and Shiv Sena, RPI(A), NCP, NCP(SP), AIADMK, PMK, and UPPL one each.

Notable names among the winners include Sharad Pawar, Abhishek Singhvi, Tiruchi Siva, and Vinod Tawade.

Meanwhile, attention is also on Haryana, Bihar, and Odisha, which have emerged as key arenas of contest between the NDA and the Opposition bloc for four important seats.

Nitish Kumar and Rajya Sabha Elections

The most interesting part of the Rajya Sabha polls is the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He is Bihar's longest-tenured CM for over two decades.

Nitish Kumar announced that he would be heading to the Upper House of the Parliament and filed his nomination in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha elections

Unlike the Lok Sabha, which is elected for a five-year term and can be dissolved, the Rajya Sabha is a permanent house and continues to function without interruption.

Members of the Upper House serve a six-year term, with one-third of the members retiring every two years.

Elections are held to fill these vacancies, ensuring continuity and experience in the House.

According to IANS, the poll body has directed that only integrated violet-coloured sketch pens of a pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, must be used to mark preferences on the ballot paper. No other pen will be permitted for voting.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also check- From Assam to Bengal, will power flip in 5 poll-bound states? Opinion poll reveals surprise