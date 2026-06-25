/Rajya Sabha’s Rs 26,047 crore club: 31 billionaires, Telangana MPs top list

At the other end of the scale, only four MPs have declared assets below Rs 20 lakh. This shows that most members hold high levels of wealth. Around 100 MPs fall in the category of assets above Rs 10 crore, while 41 MPs have between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore. Another 66 MPs fall in the Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore bracket, according to the findings.