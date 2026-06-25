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  • /Rajya Sabha’s Rs 26,047 crore club: 31 billionaires, Telangana MPs top list

Rajya Sabha’s Rs 26,047 crore club: 31 billionaires, Telangana MPs top list

A report by the ADR shows that wealth among Rajya Sabha MPs is concentrated in a small group, with a large number of members holding assets worth crores. It also flags that a significant section of lawmakers are facing pending criminal cases across different parties.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:24 AM IST
Rajya Sabha’s Rs 26,047 crore club: 31 billionaires, Telangana MPs top list
Image Credit: (Photo: Sansad TV Screen Grab via ANI)Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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