Rakesh Kishore Banned From Supreme Court After Attempted Shoe Attack On CJI

The Supreme Court Bar Association has revoked the temporary membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore and banned his entry into the Supreme Court a week after Kishore allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inside the courtroom.

A resolution cited by Live Law stated that Kishore, a temporary member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, “is terminated with immediate effect, and his name shall be removed from the rolls of the Association.”

The resolution also mentioned that Kishore’s SCBA membership card, if issued, “stands cancelled and forfeited forthwith,” and that the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court will be informed to cancel his proximity access card immediately.

Shoe Attack Incident

On October 6, advocate Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during a Supreme Court hearing, prompting immediate security intervention and national condemnation.

Kishore’s Defence

A day after the incident, Kishore claimed that his actions were not entirely his own but were inspired by divine guidance.

Speaking exclusively to IANS after the incident, Rakesh Kishore said, “Whatever my Lord made me do, I did. I didn’t act on my own. It was the Lord’s will. There is a message behind what happened, and I will explain it.”

The Motivation

Referring to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) heard by Chief Justice Gavai on September 16, Kishore expressed his hurt over how the matter was handled.

“I don’t know who filed the PIL or who the lawyer was. But the case involved the restoration of a beheaded 7-foot statue of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho. This statue was desecrated during an invasion. I have cried in front of that temple; I know the pain. But instead of taking any action, the CJI remarked, ‘Tell your God to restore it if you are a devotee.’ I felt insulted and saw it as a gross injustice,” Kishore said.

Who Is Rakesh Kishore?

Rakesh Kishore, born on September 10, 1954, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2009 at the age of 55. A resident of Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the 71-year-old advocate recently made headlines after allegedly hurling a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court.

