Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Farmer leader and leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait was manhandled by the public in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar over his remarks related to the Pahalgam terror attack. During the protest against Tikait, the situation became so tense that the police had to escort the farmer leader out of the place. Tikait, however, is safe and did not suffer any injury.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Rakesh Tikait had said that the attack was done by those who benefit from it. Tikait said that the attack was carried out by those who benefit from a Hindu-Muslim narrative. He further said that those responsible for the attack are roaming amidst the people of India. The BKU spokesperson failed to name and shame Pakistan for the brutal terror attack and instead indirectly blamed the Narendra Modi government for the attack.

Rakesh Tikait thrashed in UP for his ‘anti national’ statements



Recently Tikait had given controversial statement over Pahalgam attack



Today while there was a Muzaffarnagar bandh, Tikait went there to do herogiri



But got proper servicing in the most nationalist state pic.twitter.com/gcURg9EPsf — BALA (@erbmjha) May 2, 2025

His remarks did not go well with the public who have been demanding a strong action against Pakistan for the terror attack. Tikait faced a massive protest in his own turf Muzaffarnagar where people demanded an apology from him for his remarks.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack had claimed lives of 26 innocent people, mainly tourists. Interestingly, Tikait's remark came at a time when even the opposition parties like AIMIM and Congress have voiced support to the Narendra Modi government for appropriate action against the perpetrator of the terror attack.