/Raksha Bandhan 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and President Murmu extend heartfelt wishes

"Raksha Bandhan has become popular as a social festival in which sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrists of brothers and their siblings. This symbolises the feelings of warmth, respect and mutual responsibility not only between brothers and sisters but also among siblings, families, friends and society. This festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and cooperation. On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to strengthen the bonds amongst our families and our communities. Let us march forward with this spirit towards a Viksit Bharat," the President added