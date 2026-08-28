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  • /Raksha Bandhan 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and President Murmu extend heartfelt wishes

Raksha Bandhan 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and President Murmu extend heartfelt wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes, highlighting the festival’s significance of love, trust, and protection.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and President Murmu extend heartfelt wishes
Image Credit: ANI

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Raksha Bandhan 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and President Murmu extend heartfelt wishes
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