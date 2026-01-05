Raksha Mantri Commissions Indian Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Pratap

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Samudra Pratap,' the first of a series of two Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) being constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present at the occasion.

Highlighting the capabilities of India's first indigenous pollution-control vessel, Rajnath Singh said the ship will bolster India's self-confidence.



"Commissioning of this ship will increase our strength. This ship is the symbol of our collective resolve. When this ship advances against the waves, then our Coast Guard and India's self-confidence will also be bolstered. I have been told that this ship is designed with a focus on pollution control, but I also believe it is capable of search and rescue operations, coastal patrol and is important in strengthening maritime safety," he said.

"Many capabilities have been integrated in this ship. This modern approach is the demand of today's maritime challenges. Samudra Pratap is India's first indigenous pollution control vessel," he added.



ICGS Samudra Pratap is the largest and most technologically advanced ship ever built for the Indian Coast Guard, and the first of a series of two Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) being constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited. Vasco da Gama. The name "Samudra Pratap" signifying the Majesty of the Seas, epitomizes the Indian Coast Guard's resolve and commitment to ensuring safe, secure, and clean seas in pursuit of the nation's maritime interests.

The construction of the ship commenced on 23 February 2022. The ship's keel was laid on 21 November 2022. Purpose-built for pollution response at sea, ICGS Samudra Pratap is equipped with a comprehensive array of state-of-the-art pollution control systems, including side-sweeping arms, high-capacity oil recovery systems, floating booms, advanced skimmers, a dedicated pollution control laboratory, and portable barges for containment, recovery, and storage of spilt oil.



To augment maritime safety and fire-control capabilities, the vessel is also fitted with a powerful External Fire Fighting System (Fi-Fi Class 2) capable of combating large-scale fires on other vessels or offshore installations, enabling critical first-response support during maritime emergencies. ICGS Samudra Pratap integrates multiple modern automation and navigation systems such as the Dynamic Positioning System (DP), Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS), ensuring precision, redundancy, and operational efficiency during demanding missions.



For maritime security duties, the ship is armed with a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns (SRCG), supported by advanced fire-control systems. With its unparalleled technological sophistication and comprehensive pollution-response and firefighting capabilities, ICGS Samudra Pratap stands as a proud testament to India's maritime self-reliance, shipbuilding excellence, and enduring commitment to ocean protection and national security.



The ship is manned by 14 officers and 115 men and will be based at Kochi under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) through the District Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4 (Kochi).



The commissioning of a Coast Guard ship signifies the commencement of her active operational life in service. The addition of ICGS Samudra Pratap to the fleet will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's operational strength and capability to ensure maritime safety, security, and preservation of the marine environment.

