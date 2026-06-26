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  • /Ram Janambhoomi Trust General Secy Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra resign: Report

Ram Janambhoomi Trust General Secy Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra resign: Report

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Ram Janambhoomi Trust General Secy Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra resign: Report
Image Credit: ANI

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