/Ram Janmabhoomi donation fund theft: SIT intensifies probe into irregularities

AYODHYA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its probe into alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, conducting a marathon inspection that began at 2:50 p.m. and stretched late into the night. The three-member team, formed at the request of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust in response to mounting concerns over financial irregularities, left the Ram Mandir complex at 10:30 p.m. after a detailed review of CCTV footage covering all donation boxes and a close examination of the process of cash removal and counting.