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Ram Janmabhoomi donation fund theft: SIT intensifies probe into irregularities

A special invitee member of the Trust was interrogated for more than two hours, while officials scrutinised documents dating back to 2021 to establish accountability in line with directives issued by the Chief Minister. 

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
Ram Janmabhoomi donation fund theft: SIT intensifies probe into irregularities
Image Credit: Image: X/RJTKT

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