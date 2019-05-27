'Ram ka kaam ho kar rahega', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that “Ram’s work” will surely be done. The RSS chief made the remarks while addressing an event in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Bhagwat, however, asked the people to stay 'conscious, peaceful, active, and strong.'

"Ram ka kaam karna hain aur wo hokar rahega. Sabko mil kar karna hai Ram ka kaam. Ram humare andar rehte hai. Khud ka kaam khud karna padta hai. Sop dete hai kisi ko fir bhi nigrani rakhni padti hai. (If we have to do Ram's work, then we have to do it on our own. If we surrender it to someone else, then there will be a need to monitor that person. Ram's work has to be done and it will be done. We should work towards the things we always wait for. We need to work for the betterment of the institutions which work towards achieving that goal)," Bhagwat said.

It seems that through his cryptic statement, Bhagwat was trying to send a message to BJP that the time has come for the saffron party to take a call on the issue of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is to be noted that Ram temple issue is currently pending before the Supreme Court but the BJP said in its 2019 manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra' that the party would explore all necessary opportunities to complete the construction of the Ram Temple.

Few months before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, some senior RSS had demanded that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre must bring an ordinance or law to pave way for the construction of Ram Temple. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi later clarified in some interviews that the government will not bring an ordinance as long as the judicial process in the matter is not over.

Few weeks ago, a panel of mediators headed by former top court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla was appointed by the SC for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement to the contentious Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi land dispute. The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The apex court had given eight-week time to the mediators to meet all the stakeholders and file a report over the outcome of their mediation efforts. The mediators had submitted the report on May 10 and it is expected that the SC would take a decision in this regard.