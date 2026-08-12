/Janeu, meat, and alcohol: Inside the high-stakes interview for Ayodhya Ram Temple CEO

Intense evaluation regarding the candidates' religious practices, lifestyle habits, and administrative abilities are being undertaken as part of the interviews for the post of Chief Executive Officer for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
In the 40-to-50 minute interviews taking place inside the Ayodhya temple complex, the selection committee grilled the shortlisted candidates regarding issues such as wearing sacred thread (janeu), having the traditional hairstyle called shikha, drinking alcohol, or eating non-vegetarian food. The rigorous evaluation process combines the ideological rigidity of the organisation with the crucial ability of managing crowds of between 20,000 to over 500,000 people each day.
Of the total 5,200 initial applicants, 18 prominent candidates have been shortlisted for the administrative post.
Shortlisted candidate profile: Prominent candidates include three former IAS officers, an ex-IPS officer, four retired military commanders, and former senior administrators from some of the important South Indian temple trusts.
Selection committee: Interviewing is carried out by a three-person committee consisting of retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt. Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retd.), and Suresh Haware.
Process of shortlisting: Three final names will be recommended by the panel to the Trust, while the final selection will take place at the September 2 board meeting.
The selection of a CEO who is both a professional and on permanent duty is because of the recent financial problems and donation embezzlement charges against the Trust.
Following the scandal, eight people have been arrested, with senior leadership personnel, including Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, resigning from the management of the organization. Through the hiring of an experienced administrator, the trust seeks to put in place proper financial audit systems.
Why is the Ram Mandir Trust recruiting a new CEO?
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust thought it necessary to employ a full-time CEO because of the donation scams that were alleged.
What kind of questions is the candidate being asked during the Ram Mandir CEO interview?
Questions include the administrative skills of the applicant, crowd control method when there will be 500,000 people visiting the temple, individual religious beliefs (janeu, shikha), dietary practices, and view about alcohol.
Who is conducting the interview for the Ram Mandir CEO position?
Interview is conducted by a three-member selection committee which includes Justice Pramod Kohli (retired judge of Supreme Court), Lt. Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retired) and Suresh Haware.
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