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  • /Janeu, meat, and alcohol: Inside the high-stakes interview for Ayodhya Ram Temple CEO

Janeu, meat, and alcohol: Inside the high-stakes interview for Ayodhya Ram Temple CEO

Panel members are testing 18 shortlisted candidates on administrative skills, large-scale crowd management, personal lifestyle choices, and ideological commitment following recent financial management overhauls.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Janeu, meat, and alcohol: Inside the high-stakes interview for Ayodhya Ram Temple CEO
Image Credit: Inside the high-stakes interview for Ayodhya Ram Temple CEO.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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