Ram Mandir Construction Fully Completed: Seven Mandapas, 10-Acre Panchvati Area, 3.5-Kilometer Boundary Wall - All Facilities Ready

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has officially announced the completion of all construction work on the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking a historic milestone for devotees across India and the world.

In a statement issued by the Trust, it said, “It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar that all Mandir construction work has been completed.” This includes not only the main temple but also six subsidiary temples within the Mandir complex, dedicated to Mahadev, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, and Maa Annapurna, along with the Sheshavatar Mandir. Flags and kalash (pinnacles) have been installed on all these temples.

The Trust further confirmed the completion of seven mandapas (pavilions) honoring revered figures associated with the Ramayana — Rishi Valmiki, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Vishwamitra, Rishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Devi Ahilya. The Sant Tulsidas Mandir has also been completed, while statues of Jatayu and the sacred Squirrel have been installed within the precincts.

All works related to devotee facilities and convenience — including pathways, lighting, and access points — have been finalized. According to the Trust, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has completed road construction and stone flooring, while GMR Group is overseeing landscaping, greenery, and the development of a 10-acre Panchvati area, all of which are progressing swiftly.

The Trust clarified that the only ongoing tasks are those not directly linked to public access, such as the 3.5-kilometer boundary wall, trust office, guest house, and auditorium.

With this announcement, Ayodhya moves closer to the formal consecration and opening of the grand Ram Mandir — a landmark event symbolizing the fulfillment of a centuries-old spiritual aspiration for millions of devotees.