Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: Why The 11:45 AM To 12:29 PM Window Is Sacred For Ayodhya Flag Hoisting

The moment of spiritual grandeur has arrived as Ayodhya prepares for the Dhwajarohan, or flag hoisting ceremony, today, which marks the complete architectural construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The saffron flag, representative of the temple's sovereignty and the glory of Lord Ram, is set to be raised this afternoon during a highly auspicious 44-minute window.

The event, bathed in Vedic tradition, is being held with unprecedented pomp and declares full spiritual activation of the Tirthakshetra, or pilgrimage site.

The Culmination: Completion & 'Ram Rajya' Proclamation

The hoisting of the Dharm Dhwaja or religious flag is believed to proclaim the transition of the temple from a construction site to a seat of divine glory.

The event evoked Vaibhav or grandeur and spiritual reinstatement of Ram Rajya.

Grandeur & Light: From giant cutouts of Lord Ram and Sita at every street corner to colorful lights, all of Ayodhya has been decorated lavishly. The focus on the temple complex has been high-octane, culminating in a laser show last night where scenes of Lord Ram and Sita were seen unfolding on the shikhar (spire) of the temple.

Ancient Significance: According to ancient scriptures, a flag atop the spire of a temple confirms the presence of a deity and is representative of divine power, protection, and holiness over the entire area that it waves across. The ceremony proclaims the full completion of Lord Ram's temple.

Auspicious Timing: Abhijeet Muhurat And Vivah Panchami

The Dhwajarohan ceremony was meticulously scheduled based on profound astrological and religious alignment to maximize its spiritual significance.

The date, November 25 (today), was specifically chosen because it coincides with Vivah Panchami, marking the wedding anniversary of Lord Ram and Sita from the Treta Yuga.

Furthermore, the ritual will be conducted during the Abhijeet Muhurat, a 44-minute window considered the most auspicious time for any pious event.

This specific timing is historically significant, as it is believed to be the precise constellation and time period during which Lord Ram was born. The sacred ritual will therefore take place in this precise window, running from 11:45 am to 12:29 pm IST.

Flag Specifications And Sacred Symbols

The flag is highly customized to ensure longevity and adherence to Raghuvansh (Solar Dynasty) traditions:

Dimensions: The saffron flag is 22 feet long and 11 feet wide and will be raised on a sturdy 42-foot pole atop the main 161-foot spire.

Flag Symbolism: The flag is marked with three hand-drawn sacred symbols, each holding deep religious significance:

Surya (Sun God): Represents victory, the eternal energy, and the Suryavansh lineage of Lord Ram.

Om (ॐ): The prana (life force) of all mantras, symbolising the representation of the entire creation.

Kovidar Vriksha: This ancient tree, believed to be a divine hybrid, is traditionally essential to the Raghuvansh kings. It signifies purity, prosperity, and the ideals of Ram Rajya.Prime Minister’s Itinerary and SecurityPrime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit is marked by heavy security and a detailed religious schedule:

PM’s Temple Tour: The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the temple complex around 10 am. He will visit the Sapta Mandir and the Sheshavatar Mandir before proceeding to the main shrine.

Rituals & Hoisting: Following an extensive period of worship (puja), PM Modi will proceed to the shikhar at 12:00 pm to hoist the saffron flag.

Security Arrangements: Due to the scale of the event, the presence of the Prime Minister, and a large number of dignitaries invited by the Shri Ram Temple Trust, massive security measures have been deployed across Ayodhya.

