Ram Mandir 'Dhwajarohan': PM Modi Hoists Flag Using Unique Mechanism | No Rope, No Button - So How Did It Work?

Ram Mandir 'Dhwajarohan': Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the 191-foot shikhar of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. What has captured widespread attention is the new technique used to raise the flag.

New Technique in Flag Hoisting

In the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, a rope is pulled downward to unfurl the flag. However, during the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaja on Tuesday, a new technique was employed. Instead of pulling a rope, PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat moved a hand in a 'Namaskara' pose, which then hoisted the flag.

To witness the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is a moment crores of people in India and the world have waited for. History has been made in Ayodhya and this inspires us even more to walk the path shown by Prabhu Shri Ram. pic.twitter.com/3K9j6CQS68 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2025

The Importance Of 'Dharma Dhwaj'

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' reportedly carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

This ceremony symbolised the completion of the temple's construction. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

Why Kovidara Tree?

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

PM Modi's Address After Flag Hoisting

Soon after hoisting the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi invoked the values associated with Lord Ram to underline the vision of building a "confident" and "future-ready India".

"Ram is not a person, He is a value. If we want to make India developed by 2047, we have to awaken Ram within ourselves. What day can be better than today for this resolution?" he said.

The Prime Minister also said that by 2047, when the nation marks 100 years of Independence, the "goal of building a Viksit Bharat must be fully realised". He urged citizens to act with vision, keeping future decades and centuries in mind.

