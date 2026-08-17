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  • /Ram Mandir donation case: Supreme Court hearing today – will SIT reveal new details?

Ram Mandir donation case: Supreme Court hearing today – will SIT reveal new details?

The court had earlier ordered a forensic auditor to join the SIT. Petitioners are also seeking a CAG audit of the temple trust's accounts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:51 AM IST
Ram Mandir donation case: Supreme Court hearing today – will SIT reveal new details?

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Ram Mandir donation case: Supreme Court hearing today – will SIT reveal new details?
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