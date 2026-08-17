/Ram Mandir donation case: Supreme Court hearing today – will SIT reveal new details?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions today (August 17) seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged theft and financial irregularities involving donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The hearing had earlier been deferred at the request of the Uttar Pradesh government.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to take up the matter. The petitions seek greater judicial oversight of the investigation being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government.
The issue involves donations and offerings made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which has received contributions from devotees across the country.
At the previous hearing on July 27, the apex court took note of the four-member SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Kiran S.
The court directed the state to include a forensic auditor in the investigating team so that the financial aspects of the allegations could also be examined. It also directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks.
After investigating alleged irregularities in the handling and counting of cash donations, the SIT submitted a preliminary report to the government that identified security lapses, weak supervision and violations of procedures during the counting of offerings.
The probe also examined CCTV footage and records relating to the handling of donations.
The Supreme Court had initially been scheduled to hear the matter earlier, but the hearing was postponed after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, informed the court that he was abroad for a United Nations programme.
The bench accepted the request and fixed August 17 for the next hearing.
The court may now consider the status of the SIT investigation and the directions sought by the petitioners.
The petitioners have questioned the adequacy of the investigation being conducted by the state-appointed SIT and have sought a probe under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.
They have also sought an independent audit of the financial accounts of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
The petitions raise allegations of irregularities in the handling of donations collected in the name of Lord Ram and seek a probe into the financial records and systems used to manage the offerings.
Earlier petitions had also sought the preservation of important evidence, including CCTV footage, digital payment records and donation-related documents, during the investigation.
The preliminary report had identified several procedural and security lapses in the handling of cash offerings.
According to it, CCTV footage showed suspected theft of currency bundles from the donation-counting area on several occasions. Investigators also pointed to failures involving frisking, entry protocols, restrictions on personal belongings, cash recording and supervision.
The report also raised questions about CCTV retention. It said footage is being retained for 45 days, rather than the recommended 180 days.
The investigation is in progress, and the SIT has made several arrests.
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