/Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody; Bar Association boycotts case

The alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple has sparked widespread outrage. While local lawyers and Faizabad Bar Association have refused to represent the accused in the court, the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Lawyers say the case is linked to the faith of millions of devotees, and therefore they do not wish to defend those facing the allegations.
During a meeting of the Faizabad Bar Association, lawyers also stated that if Anil Mishra and Gopal Rai do not leave Ayodhya within three days, the entire city will be brought to a standstill through a mass blockade. The association has also said that it will impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh on any member representing the accused.
All eight accused may face difficulties in securing legal representation before the court due to boycott from the lawyers. The matter is currently under judicial consideration, while investigating agencies continue to examine other aspects related to the accused.
Meanwhile, a local court in Ayodhya on Monday remanded all the accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case to 14-day judicial custody. The court's decision follows a high-intensity investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police into reports of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
Meanwhile, family members of the accused were seen arriving at the prison premises to meet their kin. Ravi Yadav, the son of accused Tinnu Yadav, and Shani Yadav, the brother of accused Manish Yadav, reached the Ayodhya District Jail, where the accused are currently lodged.
Earlier on Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. Following this, Rai's statement was recorded by police here as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said on Monday.
The sources revealed that while Champat Rai has been questioned, statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, will be recorded later if required during the investigation.
On Sunday, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations intensified as a police team reached the residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in Ayodhya.
The development came after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.
Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. (With ANI inputs)
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