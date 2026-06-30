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Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody; Bar Association boycotts case

A local court in Ayodhya on Monday remanded all the accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case to 14-day judicial custody. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody; Bar Association boycotts case

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