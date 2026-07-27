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  • /Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: UP govt forms new SIT with IGP-led team; SC seeks status report in two weeks

Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: UP govt forms new SIT with IGP-led team; SC seeks status report in two weeks

The Supreme Court directed a newly constituted Uttar Pradesh SIT, headed by IGP Kiran S, to probe alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and submit a status report within two weeks, with a forensic auditor also joining the investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: UP govt forms new SIT with IGP-led team; SC seeks status report in two weeks
Image Credit: ANI

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