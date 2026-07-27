/Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: UP govt forms new SIT with IGP-led team; SC seeks status report in two weeks

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT), in compliance with the court’s earlier directions, to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The SIT is headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S and includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP). The update was conveyed to the court by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.
Taking note of the state’s submission, the Supreme Court directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana further directed that a forensic auditor be associated with the SIT. The Solicitor General agreed to the court’s suggestion, noting that the investigation pertains to allegations of possible embezzlement of trust funds. The matter has now been posted for hearing after two weeks.
The Court noted that the investigation had already commenced and held that the appointment of a forensic auditor was necessary considering the nature of the allegations.
"Since the nature of the investigation involves possible embezzlement of trust funds, the learned Solicitor General has agreed that a forensic auditor shall also be associated as a member of the SIT. We have been informed that the SIT has already taken charge and probe is on. We direct them to submit a status report within two weeks", it noted.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT in accordance with the Supreme Court’s earlier directions. He informed the Court that the probe would be conducted by a team of senior officers headed by an Inspector General of Police (IGP), along with a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP). Mehta added that the state government would also appoint an independent person to the SIT.
Representing the petitioners who sought a court-monitored probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, the counsel submitted that the investigation should not be restricted to merely examining donation receipts. It must also verify whether the amounts reflected in those receipts had actually reached the Trust and trace where the money ultimately went.
The Court responded that the SIT would have a broad mandate to investigate all aspects of the issue. It clarified that its immediate priority was to ensure a fair, qualitative, and transparent investigation.
"SIT will look into all aspects. They are bringing in senior officers. The entire report of the Trust must be assigned to the SIT" the Court said.
The Court also indicated that while systemic measures to improve transparency may be considered later, its present priority was on the investigation itself.
"Remedial measures have to be taken. To ensure transparency we will issue directions. Our focus is qualitative investigation of this entire episode. All officers along with a forensic officer are there. We are not closing the matter. Won't monitor but assess", it said.
When suggestions were made on the manner in which the probe should proceed, the Court declined to issue any directions at this stage.
"We don't give suggestions. That we will consider at a later stage. The entire focus is on a speedy, quality, fair and transparent investigation", the CJI said.
With ANI inputs
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