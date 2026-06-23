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  • /Ram Mandir donation row: SIT submits initial findings, final probe report soon

Ram Mandir donation row: SIT submits initial findings, final probe report soon

The SIT team handed over a preliminary report to state home secretary Sanjay Prasad and is understood to have pointed out procedural lapses at multiple levels.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation row: SIT submits initial findings, final probe report soon
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