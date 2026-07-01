/Ram Mandir donation scam: Rs 79.85 lakh recovered from seven accused as SIT probe deepens

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple has recovered ₹79.85 lakh in cash from seven of the eight accused, according to documents submitted before the court. The recoveries form part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged siphoning of cash and valuables from the temple's donation boxes. While investigators suspect that the total amount misappropriated could be much higher, the documented cash recovery currently stands at ₹79.85 lakh.
According to court records, the largest cash seizure was made from Avinash Shukla, from whom police recovered ₹20.39 lakh. During searches, investigators also found foreign currency, including US dollars, and yellow metal believed to be gold.
Police said the cash recovered from his premises included more than 3,600 notes of ₹500, over 500 notes of ₹200, along with notes of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50, denominations commonly found in temple offerings.
The second-largest recovery was made from Karunesh Pandey, with police seizing ₹18.07 lakh in cash. Officials said the amount was found in denominations of ₹500, ₹200, ₹50, ₹20 and ₹10.
Investigators also recovered ₹16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra and ₹14.25 lakh from Lav Kush Mishra.
From Ramashankar Mishra, police recovered ₹7.32 lakh in cash along with white metal, including silver. The seized currency included ₹500, ₹200, ₹20 and ₹10 notes.
Two other accused, Manish Kumar Yadav and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, were allegedly found with ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively.
The SIT was constituted after allegations surfaced that donations and offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple were being diverted by members of the temple staff.
So far, police have arrested eight people in connection with the case: Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav. Investigators allege that the accused conspired to siphon off cash and valuables from the temple's donation boxes.
The investigation is continuing, with the SIT examining whether the alleged embezzlement involved a larger network and whether additional recoveries are likely.
(With IANS inputs)
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