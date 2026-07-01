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  • /Ram Mandir donation scam: Rs 79.85 lakh recovered from seven accused as SIT probe deepens

Ram Mandir donation scam: Rs 79.85 lakh recovered from seven accused as SIT probe deepens

The recoveries form part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged siphoning of cash and valuables from the temple's donation boxes. While investigators suspect that the total amount misappropriated could be much higher, the documented cash recovery currently stands at ₹79.85 lakh.

Edited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation scam: Rs 79.85 lakh recovered from seven accused as SIT probe deepens
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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