/Ram Mandir donation scam: Rs 79.85 lakh recovered from seven accused as SIT probe deepens

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple has recovered ₹79.85 lakh in cash from seven of the eight accused, according to documents submitted before the court. The recoveries form part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged siphoning of cash and valuables from the temple's donation boxes. While investigators suspect that the total amount misappropriated could be much higher, the documented cash recovery currently stands at ₹79.85 lakh.