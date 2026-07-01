/Ram Mandir donation theft: Accused confess to embezzlement; Anil Mishra emerges as key conspirator

In the Ram Temple donation fund embezzlement case, the arrested accused have reportedly pleaded guilty. Following court authorization, police interrogated the accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case for approximately two hours on Monday. The most extensive questioning was conducted with the primary accused, Avinash Mishra. According to sources, the accused confessed to the multi-million-rupee theft and detailed their modus operandi. During the interrogation, the name of Trustee Anil Mishra surfaced repeatedly. It was revealed that Mishra played a central role in the donation counting process and the irregularities happened under his instructions.
The police had registered a case last Thursday. On Friday, the police arrested several individuals, including Tinnu Yadav (an aide to Champat Rai), counting in-charge Subhash Srivastava, and counting staff members Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Karunesh, and Avnish Shukla, who were subsequently sent to jail.
Sources revealed that Tinnu Yadav held one set of keys to the counting room, while bank personnel held the other. The theft was facilitated through their collusion, with Tinnu and the bank employees splitting the stolen funds.
The accused admitted that they operated by having one individual siphon the cash while others formed a human chain to shield him from view. Because they knew the precise locations of the CCTV cameras, they successfully evaded surveillance. The stolen money was temporarily hidden in a bathroom before being smuggled out. Furthermore, because of their proximity to high-ranking Trust officials, they were never subjected to security checks.
The accused also alleged that the staff assigned to monitor the control room performed their duties merely as a formality, failing to conduct any actual surveillance—a fact the accused exploited with impunity.
Investigators and sources close to the SIT (Special Investigation Team) have identified Dr. Anil Mishra as the alleged mastermind and key facilitator. This was corroborated by Mahant Dharmadas, who, in a conversation with Zee Media, stated that Dr. Mishra played the primary role in the orchestration of this theft.
Key findings from the ongoing SIT investigation include:
* Mass Recruitment: Over 125 employees were hired into the Trust’s management under the recommendation of Anil Mishra, many of whom are described as his close associates or relatives. This recruitment far exceeded the numbers recommended by Champat Rai or Gopal Rao.
* Nepotism and Complicity: Anukalp and Lavkush Mishra, who played significant roles in the theft, are reportedly relatives of Dr. Anil Mishra.
* Resistance to Oversight: When a bank official previously suggested removing the counting staff due to suspected irregularities, the Trust’s officials—led by intense lobbying from Anil Mishra—vehemently blocked the proposal.
* Financial Discrepancies: The SIT is investigating allegations of commission-taking by Mishra. Reports indicate a significant, unexplained surge in his assets since he became a trustee, and the team is currently conducting a formal assessment of his property acquisitions.
The investigation into the Ram Mandir donation theft has now reached a decisive phase. According to sources, a detailed report has been submitted to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Preparations for a major organisational reshuffle within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are reportedly underway.
It is suggested that new saints and religious leaders may be inducted into the Trust, and existing office-bearers may see changes in their responsibilities to ensure greater transparency and accountability. However, no official announcement has been made by the Trust or the RSS as of now. All eyes remain on the final outcome of the investigation and the subsequent actions to follow.
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