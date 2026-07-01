/Ram Mandir donation theft: Accused confess to embezzlement; Anil Mishra emerges as key conspirator

In the Ram Temple donation fund embezzlement case, the arrested accused have reportedly pleaded guilty. Following court authorization, police interrogated the accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case for approximately two hours on Monday. The most extensive questioning was conducted with the primary accused, Avinash Mishra. According to sources, the accused confessed to the multi-million-rupee theft and detailed their modus operandi. During the interrogation, the name of Trustee Anil Mishra surfaced repeatedly. It was revealed that Mishra played a central role in the donation counting process and the irregularities happened under his instructions.