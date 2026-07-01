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  • /Ram Mandir donation theft: Accused confess to embezzlement; Anil Mishra emerges as key conspirator

Ram Mandir donation theft: Accused confess to embezzlement; Anil Mishra emerges as key conspirator

Police interrogated the accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case for approximately two hours on Monday. The most extensive questioning was conducted with the primary accused, Avinash Mishra. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft: Accused confess to embezzlement; Anil Mishra emerges as key conspirator
Image Credit: ANI

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