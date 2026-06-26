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Ram temple donation theft: 8 accused arrested in Ayodhya after SIT probe

Uttar Pradesh Police arrest 8 accused in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case following an SIT inquiry into temple cash counting irregularities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Ram temple donation theft: 8 accused arrested in Ayodhya after SIT probe
Image Credit: ANI.

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Zee Media Bureau

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