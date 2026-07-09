/Ram Mandir donation theft case: Meet the 8 accused and what police found with them

Describing his influence, they said, “After Anil Mishra, Champat Rai and Gopal Rao, Tinnu’s influence was visible across the entire campus. This was not from today, it had been there since the consecration ceremony. Whoever Tinnu wanted could come in, whoever he wanted could be removed. He used to carry a walkie-talkie and give instructions from there to the counting staff as well as private security. Tinnu was that influential."