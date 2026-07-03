/Ram Mandir donation theft case: WhatsApp chat reveals massive conspiracy; SIT probes land deals using temple fund

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donation funds from the Ram Mandir has unearthed crucial digital evidence that points to a well-organized embezzlement racket. WhatsApp chats recovered from the accused's mobile devices reportedly contain detailed discussions regarding the misappropriation of funds and the subsequent division of the stolen money.
The SIT has widened the scope of its investigation beyond just the donation boxes. Investigators are now scrutinising the official records of all land, houses, and older temples purchased by the Ram Mandir Trust.
In a rigorous seven-hour investigative process, the SIT questioned key figures:
* Gopal Rao (Special Invitee, Trust): Two hours of questioning, focused on land procurement documents and witness lists.
* Anil Mishra: One hour of questioning.
* Trust Employees: Two hours.
The SIT has summoned the witnesses involved in the land purchase processes and is examining whether the Trust’s funds were siphoned off during these transactions under the guise of payments.
Investigations suggest that Avinash Shukla acted as the primary operative for laundering the stolen money. His responsibilities included:
* Moving the illicit funds out of Ayodhya.
* Concealing the money through various methods.
* Coordinating a weekly "counting day," held outside the district, where the total stolen amount was tallied and distributed among the conspirators.
* Managing complex financial transactions during land purchases to avoid suspicion.
The conspiracy appears to have been facilitated by Anukalp Mishra, who was officially appointed as a "Service Volunteer" (Vyavastha Karyakarta) responsible for crowd control at temple gates. However, under this guise, he gained access to the donation counting area.
Exclusive documents accessed by Zee Media reveal that Mishra was issued special passes by the Trust for every VVIP event, granting him unrestricted access. Despite his official role being limited to crowd management, he was repeatedly found in the high-security counting area. Investigators are now probing why the Trust permitted his presence in the counting hall and how he managed to access the area without the required specific clearance.
Evidence also suggests significant unexplained wealth:
* Anukalp Mishra purchased a car in May 2025 shortly after joining the temple staff.
* He reportedly spent over Rs 50 lakh on a Ram Katha event at his home, an event attended by high-profile figures including Champat Rai.
Questions are being raised regarding the lack of internal monitoring. Exclusive photos from April 10, 2024, show counting staff meetings being conducted in the presence of senior officials like Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. Anukalp Mishra is seen present in these meetings, raising concerns about how such a massive theft could go unnoticed by the top management overseeing these very sessions.
In response to the scandal, the temple administration has enforced draconian security measures in the counting hall:
* New Dress Code: Staff must now wear dark blue uniforms specifically designed without pockets.
* Rigorous Screening: Employees must undergo double security checks before entry.
* Zero-Item Policy: Mobile phones, cameras, bags, and personal belongings are strictly prohibited. Footwear must be left outside.
* Counting Protocol: Counting will now be conducted while sitting on the floor rather than at tables, minimizing the chance of hiding currency.
The SIT continues to verify statements and documents as it prepares to issue further notices to the witnesses involved in the land deals.
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