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  • /Ram Mandir donation theft case: WhatsApp chat reveals massive conspiracy; SIT probes land deals using temple fund

Ram Mandir donation theft case: WhatsApp chat reveals massive conspiracy; SIT probes land deals using temple fund

The SIT has widened the scope of its investigation beyond just the donation boxes. Investigators are now scrutinising the official records of all land, houses, and older temples purchased by the Ram Mandir Trust.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft case: WhatsApp chat reveals massive conspiracy; SIT probes land deals using temple fund
Image Credit: IANS

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