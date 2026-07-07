/Ram Mandir donation theft: Police seek custody of 3 accused to trace money trail

The report also points to serious lapses in supervision and security. Although a detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had been signed with the State Bank of India, several key safeguards were allegedly ignored. These included the absence of proper frisking at entry and exit points, lack of biometric attendance, failure to conduct hundi-wise counting, mixing donations from different collection boxes, non-enforcement of dress code rules and restrictions on personal belongings, as well as unauthorised access to donation box keys.