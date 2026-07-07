Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Ram Mandir donation theft: Police seek custody of 3 accused to trace money trail

Ram Mandir donation theft: Police seek custody of 3 accused to trace money trail

During the investigation, police recovered Rs 14.25 lakh from Lavkush Mishra, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, and Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft: Police seek custody of 3 accused to trace money trail
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ram Mandir donation theft: Police seek custody of 3 accused to trace money trail
ram temple donation theft row2 min ago
2
Kriti Sanon9 min ago
3
Kerala10 min ago
4
Ohh My Dog16 min ago
5
alliance21 min ago