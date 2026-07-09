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  • /Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Swami Avimukteshwaranand uestions SIT probe, fresh discrepancies emerge in recovery figures

Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Swami Avimukteshwaranand uestions SIT probe, fresh discrepancies emerge in recovery figures

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand questioned the credibility of the SIT probe into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, alleging that government involvement in both the trust and the investigation undermines transparency.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Swami Avimukteshwaranand uestions SIT probe, fresh discrepancies emerge in recovery figures
Image Credit: ANI

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