/Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Why is former trustee Dr Anil Mishra under SIT scanner?

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has widened, with former founding trustee Dr Anil Mishra coming under the scanner after his name reportedly surfaced during the interrogation of accused persons and subsequent police raids. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining allegations that he had prior knowledge of the alleged irregularities, while also looking into claims regarding his assets and financial dealings. Dr Mishra has resigned from the Trust on moral grounds following the launch of the investigation.