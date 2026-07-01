/Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Why is former trustee Dr Anil Mishra under SIT scanner?

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has widened, with former founding trustee Dr Anil Mishra coming under the scanner after his name reportedly surfaced during the interrogation of accused persons and subsequent police raids. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining allegations that he had prior knowledge of the alleged irregularities, while also looking into claims regarding his assets and financial dealings. Dr Mishra has resigned from the Trust on moral grounds following the launch of the investigation.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the alleged role of Dr Anil Mishra in the Ram Temple donation theft case, examining the developments in the investigation and the questions that have emerged over the temple's administrative oversight.
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#DNAमित्रों | ढाई करोड़ का महल..अनिल मिश्रा का 'धन-बल'..मंदिर में 800 कर्मचारी.. अनिल मिश्रा के कितने?, महल से क्लीनिक तक..'अनिल के अड्डे' से रिपोर्ट#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Ayodhya #RamMandir #AnilMishra@rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/6gy8AHTA0H— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 1, 2026
Police have intensified their investigation by conducting raids at the residences of several accused in Ayodhya. According to documents submitted before the court, around ₹14.25 lakh was recovered from the residence of Lavkush Mishra, while more than ₹16.75 lakh was seized from the house of his relative, Anukalp Mishra. Investigators also recovered ₹20.39 lakh and 1,121 US dollars from the residence of another accused, Avinash Shukla. Additional recoveries include over ₹18 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, ₹7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and ₹1 lakh from Ramashankar Yadav.
According to sources, investigators questioned the accused for nearly two hours, during which they allegedly described how donations offered at the temple were misappropriated. Sources further claim that the accused, named Dr Anil Mishra, during the interrogation, alleged that he was aware of the theft of offerings. These claims are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been established in court.
Dr Anil Mishra is a well-known homeopathic physician from Ayodhya and a retired Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Homeopathic Medicine Board. Considered an influential figure of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the Awadh region, he previously served as Prant Karyawah and was appointed as a founding trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. During the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in January 2024, he and his wife served as the chief yajmans for the seven-day series of rituals. He also held key administrative responsibilities within the temple, including overseeing the counting of donations and supervising staff appointments.
The investigation has also raised questions about the functioning of the temple administration. According to sources, when a bank official reportedly recommended the removal of employees involved in counting donations after irregularities were suspected, the proposal was opposed by Trust office-bearers. Sources allege that Dr Mishra insisted that no employee should be removed and, as a result, no dismissals took place. Investigators are examining whether any complaints regarding alleged irregularities were ignored.
The programme also highlighted Dr Mishra's role as chief yajman during the consecration ceremony, noting the spiritual significance traditionally associated with the position. It raised questions over whether a person entrusted with such responsibilities should have acted differently if complaints regarding the alleged theft had come to his notice. These questions form part of the broader public debate and are separate from the legal investigation.
According to sources, nearly 800 people work within the temple complex, including around 600 contractual and 200 permanent employees. It is alleged that approximately 125 appointments were made on Dr Mishra's recommendation, more than those attributed to other senior Trust functionaries. Sources also claim that several of those appointed were closely associated with him. Two of the accused, Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra, are also reported to be his relatives.
Investigators are also examining statements made by accused employee Avinash Shukla. According to sources, he allegedly told police that the accused knew the locations of CCTV cameras and avoided surveillance while removing cash. The money was allegedly concealed in a bathroom before being taken out of the premises. He further claimed that those involved were rarely subjected to security checks because they were considered close to senior Trust officials, and that supervision of the counting process was largely superficial.
The SIT is separately investigating allegations that Dr Mishra received commissions and is assessing whether there was a disproportionate increase in his assets after he became a trustee. According to sources, investigators are examining several properties linked to him, including his residence in Ayodhya, land in Ambedkar Nagar district, plots in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Noida, and other financial records.
A Zee News team also visited Dr Mishra's residence in Awadhpuri Colony, Amaniganj, Ayodhya. The report stated that the property had been expanded after his association with the Temple Trust and that preparations were under way to install a lift. The house, spread over approximately 2,000 square feet, has been estimated to be worth around ₹2.5 crore. The channel also reported that investigators are examining his land holdings in his native village of Patauna in Ambedkar Nagar district, along with properties in other cities.
Dr Mishra served in the Homeopathic Department between 2008 and 2020, spending nearly 12 years posted in Gonda before retiring with a monthly salary of about ₹1.5 lakh. He has also operated a homeopathic clinic at Rikabganj in Ayodhya for around two decades. Following his association with the Temple Trust, the clinic came to be managed by his son, Ravi Mishra. According to the report, the clinic is currently closed following the controversy surrounding the alleged donation theft.
The investigation into the alleged theft of temple donations remains ongoing. The SIT is examining the alleged roles of all those under scrutiny, including Dr Anil Mishra. No court has yet determined criminal liability in the case. The final outcome will depend on the findings of the investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings.
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