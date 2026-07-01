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  • /Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Why is former trustee Dr Anil Mishra under SIT scanner?

Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Why is former trustee Dr Anil Mishra under SIT scanner?

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining allegations that he had prior knowledge of the alleged irregularities, while also looking into claims regarding his assets and financial dealings. Dr Mishra has resigned from the Trust on moral grounds following the launch of the investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft probe: Why is former trustee Dr Anil Mishra under SIT scanner?

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